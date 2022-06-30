Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Zoo welcomes ‘extremely important’ birth of tiger cub triplets

The Indianapolis Zoo announced the birth of a tiger cub trio.
The Indianapolis Zoo announced the birth of a tiger cub trio.(The Indianapolis Zoo)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 2:58 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDIANAPOLIS (Gray News) - It’s the Year of the Tiger and the Indianapolis Zoo is celebrating the birth of tiger triplets.

On May 27, the zoo’s 7-year-old Amur tiger, Zoya, gave birth to the trio. Two of the cubs are male and one is female. The zoo reports the cubs are doing well and their mom is in good health.

Zoo representatives said when Zoya delivered baby number one, she was tending to the cub but still showed signs of labor. Veterinary staff then delivered the two other cubs by cesarean section. The cubs weighed in at around 2 pounds each.

Zoya was born at the zoo in 2014 and is a first-time mom. The father is 14-year-old Pavel.

The zoo also noted that the cubs’ birth is “extremely important” as there are currently fewer than 100 Amur tigers in zoos accredited by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums.

Currently, the zoo’s animal care team is taking care of the cubs and the trio is expected to be introduced to the public in mid-September at 16 weeks old.

Zoo representatives said the team would be launching a community campaign to name the cubs in July.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. Bali Reddy Sodam has been charged with sexual battery and indecent exposure after a patient...
Warrant issued for local doctor accused of sex crimes
Oklahoma Primary and Special Elections are currently underway in southwest Oklahoma. To view...
Latest Elections results across Oklahoma
about being kicked off the ballot last week. Lawton native Derek Lemos filed to run for office...
Former Lawton City Council candidate speaks out after being kicked off ballot
Emergency crews were called to the scene of a crash off Trail road and Gore this afternoon.
Crash off Gore Boulevard closes multiple lanes
At least two people were injured this afternoon, after a wreck in West Lawton sent a truck into...
Two people injured after crash sends truck into storm drain

Latest News

UCLA running back Kazmeir Allen, left, makes a touchdown catch as Southern California...
AP source: USC, UCLA in process of joining Big Ten
Budgeting for vacation is a smart move
Budgeting for vacation is a smart move
Budgeting for vacation is a smart move
Budgeting for vacation is a smart move
The death toll has risen to 53 in the worst human smuggling case the United States has ever seen.
US official: Migrants who died cleared inland checkpoint