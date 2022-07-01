4th of July celebrations begin across Southwest Oklahoma

SOUTHWEST OKLAHOMA (KSWO) - Multiple Independence Day celebrations are kicking off across Southwest Oklahoma throughout the days leading up to 4th of July. Giving residents across the area a chance to celebrate with friends, family, and neighbors! Starting tonight, there are few different options to check out some festive fun.

First, is Lawton/Fort Sill’s Freedom Festival at Elmer Thomas Park. Festivities start today at 4 p.m., with food trucks, vendors, activities and a zip-line! With tons more activities planned for Saturday, starting with a parade at 9:15 a.m., followed by more activities in the park, before the night ends with a fireworks show at 9:30 p.m.. For more information, and see a special interview with city officials about the event, click here.

Medicine Park will also be hopping starting tonight, as they host the annual “Rockin’ the Park” music festival, followed by Jeep-lahoma and Medicine Park’s Birthday later this weekend. On July 4th, Medicine park will be celebrating its 114th Birthday! They’re celebrating with free concerts that span the weekend, tonight from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m., Saturday and Sunday from 3 p.m. until 11p.m., and from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. on July 4th!

As for Jeep-lahoma, proud owners will be showing off their Jeeps, old and new, Saturday at noon, outside the Plantation Inn.

Then tomorrow in Elgin, residents will be celebrating Independence Day with the “Sounds of Freedom Festival.” Organizers say it’ll include a fun run, food, games, a “car-smash fundraiser” and, of course, live music. It’ll run from 6 p.m. until 10:30 p.m., on A Street near the Baseball fields. Officials say it will be one of the largest fireworks displays in the area.

In Marlow, they will have a party all their own, as they host their annual Old fashioned Independence Day Celebration. It will kick off tomorrow, starting at 9 a.m., with an Independence Day parade. Featuring antique cars and trucks, tractors, floats, off-road vehicles and even horse-drawn carriages. Following the parade, residents will head over to the park to check out over 40 food and retail vendors, plus the return of the beer garden! Live music begins at 10 a.m. and runs until 1 p.m., with the traditional Bingo tournament starting at 4 p.m.. A free concert will kick off at 6:30 p.m., featuring Trent Fletcher and the Arbuckle Express. Then finally at 9:30 p.m., a spectacular host of Fireworks will celebrate our Nation’s independence.

Then on Sunday, First Baptist Church of Duncan and the City of Duncan are holding their Independence Day celebration at Abe Raizen Park. The park will open at 6 p.m., and a map of street closures can be found here. First Baptist Church will have food, rides, games and inflatable’s for the family to enjoy. Then at 10:05 p.m., they will light up the sky with a fireworks spectacular, to close out the celebration.

Finally, on Monday, July 4, Apache Casino Hotel will host their annual Heroes of America Fireworks Show. There will be tons of fun events, like live music, kiddie rides, food trucks, a beer tent and more! The excitement begins at 11 a.m., followed by a Fireworks spectacular at 10 p.m.. There is no cost to attend, and parking is also free. For more information, or to see an interview with Apache officials, click here.

