7News First Alert Forecast: Hot temperatures are making a return

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Good morning and happy Friday! Today temperatures will be even hotter with most highs in the 100s throughout the area. It will be dry today but dew points are on the rise and will be in the upper 60s and lower 70s, making it feel more humid. Skies will be sunny today and will continue to be sunny to mostly sunny throughout the weekend. An air quality alert has been issued for Friday, July 1st for the Lawton Metro area due to high concentrations of Ozone. This will be in place from 7AM to 8PM today. Persons with existing heart or respiratory ailments should reduce physical exertion and outdoor activity.

Some tips to help reduce Ozone. Reducing vehicle miles traveled by riding the bus/ carpooling or avoiding unnecessary trips. Avoid refueling during the morning and early afternoon hours and Avoid the use of two cycle engines such as lawn mowers, motorcycles, weed trimmers and outboard engines. Limit outdoor burning. Make sure your gas caps are sealed properly. With temperatures climbing into the triple digits and feels like temperatures even warmer, remember your heat safety tips for this holiday weekend. Take frequent breaks in the shade and drink plenty of water.

Highs will be in the upper 90s for your Saturday with a few 100s. It will be dry and sunny for most people but there is a slight chance of isolated showers for southern counties during the afternoon. Winds will be from the south 5 to 15 mph. Sunday temperatures will again have highs at or above 100 degrees for Texoma. Skies will be sunny but a few clouds in the afternoon are possible.

There is a small chance of rain for counties south of the Red River Sunday afternoon. I wouldn’t cancel any Fourth of July plans as most places will remain dry and sunny. Sunday winds will be from the south 5 to 15 mph.

Temperatures will continue to be above average starting the work week on Monday. Normal highs for this time of year are mid 90s and we’ll be at or above 100 throughout next week as well as for the following week. It will be sunny and dry throughout next week with warm south wind 5 to 15 mph. We’ll remain dry for a while until our next chance of rain possible during the second week of July.

Have a good day! - Christine Gormley and Lexie Walker

