7News First Alert Weather: Hot and muggy Fourth of July weekend

With freedom festivals kicking off this evening and lasting all through the weekend, tonight will be another great summer night for some of these events with clear skies, light southerly winds, and overnight lows in the low 70s.

We kick of the holiday weekend with temperatures in the upper 90s and low 100s on Saturday. Very sunny skies with winds out of the southeast at 5-15 mph. A couple sprinkles and light showers can’t be ruled out during the afternoon, otherwise nearly all of Texoma will remain dry. A surge of moisture from a post-tropical disturbance in east Texas and Oklahoma will increase dewpoints out west, leading to muggy conditions as we close out the week and into early next week. While most heat advisories will be out east where the greatest moisture is, still follow heat safety tips as we head through the next few days.

Sunday will be mostly sunny with temperatures for most of the viewing area in the triple digits. This will kick off a trend of multiple days above 100 degrees for a majority of Texoma through at least the first half of July. A few isolated showers south of the Red River could pop-up Sunday afternoon and evening, though most, if not all, will not see any measurable rainfall.

Monday for the 4th of July will be mostly sunny and dry with winds out of the south at 10-15 mph. An excellent day for any Independence Day celebrations, though we are still in a drought, so take precautions when lighting any fireworks as to prevent the creation of grassfires and wildfires this weekend.

An upper-level high pressure ridge will strengthen by midweek next week as temperatures climb possibly above 105° for most of Southwest Oklahoma and North Texas. Heat safety is greatly advised, so limit your time outdoors and make sure you stay hydrated or find shade to keep cool next week. Unfortunately, no rain chances are expected here in Texoma for the foreseeable future.

