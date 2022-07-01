Expert Connections
7News First Alert Weather: Sizzling 4th of July Holiday weekend

Series of triple digit days ahead starting next week
First Alert Weather 6pm
By Noel Rehm
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 7:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

For tonight, clear skies and slow-to-cool this evening with overnight lows falling into the 70s. Winds will be out of the southeast at 5-10 mph.

On Friday, lots of sunshine with highs soaring back into the upper 90s. An air quality alert has been issued for ozone. It will be unhealthy for those with heart/lung disease, older adults and children. It is advised to shorten the amount of time outdoors until air quality improves. Winds will be out of the southeast at 5-15 mph.

A tropical low along the northern Gulf of Mexico still has a chance to become a short-lived tropical depression before impacting portions of the Texas Gulf Coast. Regardless of development, this will slowly breakdown the ridge across the Southern Plains and setup a quick return in low-level moisture across Texoma. So while temperatures are expected to be a few degrees cooler over the upcoming weekend, the increased humidity will allow feels-like temperatures to range between 101-106°. If the tropical low takes a northwest approach we could see a higher chance for isolated showers and non-severe storms mainly south of the Red River on Sunday.

Dry air filters back in on the 4th of July looks allowing for widespread triple digits to show up on the map. The ridge of high pressure remains parked overhead through all of next week allowing for a series of days with temperatures getting 100° or warmer. Please use heat safety precautions if you plan on being outdoors for an extended period of time.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

