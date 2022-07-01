Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

93-year-old homeowner ‘justified’ in shooting intruder, authorities say

The Riverside County Sheriff's Department reports a 93-year-old homeowner critically injured a...
The Riverside County Sheriff's Department reports a 93-year-old homeowner critically injured a man who was attempting to break into his home.(Oleg_0 via canva)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 9:05 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RIVERSIDE COUNTY, Calif. (Gray News) - Authorities in Southern California are investigating a home invasion where a homeowner shot one of the intruders.

The Riverside County Sheriff’s Department reports deputies were called to a residence regarding a burglary in progress.

Authorities said homeowner Joe Teague, 93, told dispatch he had several people at gunpoint in his home. Arriving deputies found one of the intruders, 33-year-old Joseph Ortega, suffering found a gunshot wound.

Ortega was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

The sheriff’s office said witnesses told deputies that several people ran away from the man’s home just before authorities arrived.

Investigators reported that several people, including Ortega, were inside Teague’s home when the shooting occurred, and the homeowner was unharmed in the incident.

According to authorities, the 93-year-old was questioned at the Moreno Valley Station and returned home. Their investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with further information on the incident was urged to contact the Moreno Valley Sheriff’s Station at 951-955-2777.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. Bali Reddy Sodam has been charged with sexual battery and indecent exposure after a patient...
Warrant issued for local doctor accused of sex crimes
Oklahoma Primary and Special Elections are currently underway in southwest Oklahoma. To view...
Latest Elections results across Oklahoma
about being kicked off the ballot last week. Lawton native Derek Lemos filed to run for office...
Former Lawton City Council candidate speaks out after being kicked off ballot
Emergency crews were called to the scene of a crash off Trail road and Gore this afternoon.
Crash off Gore Boulevard closes multiple lanes
At least two people were injured this afternoon, after a wreck in West Lawton sent a truck into...
Two people injured after crash sends truck into storm drain

Latest News

Police say nine have been shot in Newark, New Jersey, including a teenager.
Police: Shooting in Newark wounds 9; all expected to survive
A father in Georgia said his 26-year-old daughter, A’Ryshanae McTear, was killed on her birthday.
‘The pain will never go away’: Daughter killed on 26th birthday, father says
FILE - Supreme Court nominee Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson smiles as Sen. Richard Shelby, R-Ala.,...
Ketanji Brown Jackson sworn in, becomes 1st Black woman on Supreme Court
Ketanji Brown Jackson was sworn in as the first Black woman on the Supreme Court during a time...
SCOTUS swears in Ketanji Brown Jackson