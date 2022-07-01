Expert Connections
House party ends in shooting

By Marilyn Cater
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 6:31 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Video surveillance from a home in the neighborhood showed the moment when the shots rang out.

Lawton Police said it happened in the 4600 block of NW Ozmun at around 1 am Friday.

Two juveniles were shot, one was shot in the arm and the other was shot in the back, both were then taken to the hospital.

Neighbors said the home where it happened is an Airbnb rental, that has hosted parties involving juveniles for the past 3 weekends.

They tell 7News several cars were parked in the street. Just after midnight they heard loud pops and thought they were fireworks.

One neighbor said he saw approximately 35 teens running from the scene, when the gunshots started.

Airbnb recently established a permanent ban on house parties. Any one who violates this rule can be suspended or removed from the platform.

This permanent band comes after 2 people were killed at a house party that occurred at an Airbnb rental home in Pittsburgh, similar to the shooting at the house party in Lawton.

We were able to find the home listed on the Airbnb website. We have tried reaching out to the owner of the property but we have yet to hear back from them.

