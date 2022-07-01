Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Lawton Animal Welfare constantly full

Lawton Animal Welfare constantly full
Lawton Animal Welfare constantly full(kswo)
By Darrell Brown
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 4:54 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The animal shelter in Lawton has seen it’s share of animals coming and going -- more animals stay in the shelter longer than they should.

Despite that, More and more animals are found on the streets of Lawton and other neighboring cities each day.

Each day on social media the citizens of Lawton post about pets and stray animals roaming the city and coming into their yards asking for the owners.

Lawton Animal Welfare partners with other cities to help pets find homes.

“What happens is towns like Grandfield would go into contract with Lawton and Lawton would perform those duties. Our contract actually states that we are attempting to adopt to re home these animals”, says Roy Rodrick, Superintendent of Lawton Animal Welfare.

Once the animal welfare gets some breathing room, it fills right back up again when more pets are back on the streets.

" Well as far as the animals well our shelter here in Lawton, we are constantly full. We get animals out by adoption; we get him out through rescue and yes unfortunately we do have to euthanize, but once we make room, we have more coming in right behind them”, said Rodrick.

You can help the shelter control the number of strays roaming the streets.

“Everyone needs to spay and neuter their pets. I know some people think that they shouldn’t be but right now that’s the biggest thing that the people can do to help eliminate or at least alleviate some of the overpopulation”.

It’s going to be a long drawn-out process but that’s the first and most important thing that someone can do it in that span neuter their pets”, said Rodrick.

All of the pets that were shown are currently up for adoption and looking for new homes.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. Bali Reddy Sodam has been charged with sexual battery and indecent exposure after a patient...
Warrant issued for local doctor accused of sex crimes
Three people, including a child, were hurt this morning in a head-on crash at the Duncan Bypass...
Child sustains life threatening injury in head-on crash at the Duncan Bypass
The Lawton Police Department is investigating a shooting in which two people were shot Friday...
Two people shot and taken to hospital following Lawton house party
about being kicked off the ballot last week. Lawton native Derek Lemos filed to run for office...
Former Lawton City Council candidate speaks out after being kicked off ballot
After their childhood home was lost to a fire they now need help getting it cleaned up.
Family loses childhood home to fire

Latest News

“Now we need them to deliver,” says Sec. Buttigieg as flight cancellations increase
“Now we need them to deliver,” says Sec. Buttigieg as flight cancellations increase
first alert forecast
7News First Alert Forecast: Hot temperatures are making a return
The Lawton Police Department is investigating a shooting in which two people were shot Friday...
Two people shot and taken to hospital following Lawton house party
The Lawton Police Department is investigating a shooting in which two people were shot Friday...
Two people shot and taken to hospital following Lawton house party