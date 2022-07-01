Lawton Animal Welfare constantly full

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The animal shelter in Lawton has seen it’s share of animals coming and going -- more animals stay in the shelter longer than they should.

Despite that, More and more animals are found on the streets of Lawton and other neighboring cities each day.

Each day on social media the citizens of Lawton post about pets and stray animals roaming the city and coming into their yards asking for the owners.

Lawton Animal Welfare partners with other cities to help pets find homes.

“What happens is towns like Grandfield would go into contract with Lawton and Lawton would perform those duties. Our contract actually states that we are attempting to adopt to re home these animals”, says Roy Rodrick, Superintendent of Lawton Animal Welfare.

Once the animal welfare gets some breathing room, it fills right back up again when more pets are back on the streets.

" Well as far as the animals well our shelter here in Lawton, we are constantly full. We get animals out by adoption; we get him out through rescue and yes unfortunately we do have to euthanize, but once we make room, we have more coming in right behind them”, said Rodrick.

You can help the shelter control the number of strays roaming the streets.

“Everyone needs to spay and neuter their pets. I know some people think that they shouldn’t be but right now that’s the biggest thing that the people can do to help eliminate or at least alleviate some of the overpopulation”.

It’s going to be a long drawn-out process but that’s the first and most important thing that someone can do it in that span neuter their pets”, said Rodrick.

All of the pets that were shown are currently up for adoption and looking for new homes.

