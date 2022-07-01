Expert Connections
Lawton Salvation Army Donating Fans to Residents in Need

We all know it’s hot outside in Oklahoma, and most of us are just waiting to get home to our air conditioners.
By Cameron Joiner
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 6:38 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - We all know it’s hot outside in Oklahoma, and most of us are just waiting to get home to our air conditioners.

But for those who may not have that luxury... the Salvation Army is here to help.

The Lawton Salvation Army is now donating fans to residents of Comanche County and Stephens County who might be without air conditioning.

And that relief can’t come soon enough... with temperatures soaring into the triple digits.

“Having a fan at least meets the basic requirement for circulating air in the home,” says Macdonald Chaava, the social services director at the Lawton Salvation Army.

And Major Raymond Pruitt says meeting any and all kinds of needs is what the Salvation Army strives to do.

“To be able to give someone something to help get some relief from the heat is a great thing. We’re glad to be able to do it, we’re honored to be able to do it,” said Pruitt.

If you or someone you know is in need of a fan, the Salvation Army invites you to stop by and pick one up.

The only requirement is that you show identification that shows you are from Comanche County or Stephens County.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

