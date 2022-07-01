Expert Connections
State, tribal officials weigh in on SCOTUS Oklahoma v. Castro-Huerta decision

By Cheyenne Cole
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 10:13 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
STEPHENS COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - A controversial decision handed down by the US Supreme Court has tribal and state officials not seeing eye to eye.

The court ruled in Oklahoma v. Castro-Huerta that state governments can now prosecute cases in which a non-Native person commits a crime against a Native person on tribal land.

District Attorney Jason Hicks is calling this ruling a “huge victory” for his office and for Native American victims of crime.

“There will be multiple cases throughout three of my four counties that will be impacted. We are going to go back and take a look at the cases that have been reversed or dismissed,” Hicks said.

In Oklahoma v. Castro-Huerta, a non-Native was charged with child neglect and sentenced to 35 years in prison.

He appealed the case and it was reversed after the McGirt ruling was handed down in 2020.

According to Hicks, the ruling makes it easier on victims of crimes.

“Those non-Indians with Indian victims, they’re going to be able to remain in their home county,” Hicks said. “They’re not going to have to travel in this instance from Stephens County to Oklahoma City for a prosecution in federal court or from here to Ada for prosecution in tribal court.”

Hicks said he believes giving the state that power may even decrease crimes committed against Natives.

“Non-Indian offenders are targeting Indians to victimize them,” Hicks said. “They’ll steal something out of their car or something along those lines because they know the chances of being prosecuted are not nearly as high because the state doesn’t have jurisdiction.”

However, native leaders disagree and describe the decision as an insult on tribal sovereignty.

Quapaw Nation Business Committee Chairman Joseph Byrd said, “the United States Supreme Court rendered a decision that is an affront on tribal sovereignty and erodes centuries of well-settled federal Indian Law. By inserting itself into an area reserved specifically for Congress, SCOTUS signals that plenary power is no longer absolute when it comes to Indian affairs.”

Justice Brett Kavanaugh delivered the majority opinion of the court, saying that “the court’s precedents establish that Indian Country is part of a state’s territory and that, unless preempted, states have jurisdiction over crimes committed in Indian Country.”

Governor Stitt and Attorney General John O’Connor praised the ruling.

