Two people shot and taken to hospital following Lawton house party

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Police Department is investigating a shooting in which two people were shot Friday morning.

According to LPD they were called out to a house in the 49-hundred block of Ozmun just before 1:00 a.m. They tell us there was an argument at a party that eventually spilled outside, and then that’s when the shots were fired.

One person was shot in the back and taken to a hospital by ambulance. The other was shot in the arm and taken to the hospital in a personal vehicle.

There are no suspects at this time, but there is no danger to the public, as the investigation continues.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.