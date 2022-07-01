Wichita Mountain Estates Fire Department to host Inaugural Hog Roast
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 5:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - If you are looking for something a little different this weekend, the Wichita Mountain Estates Fire Department will be hosting their first-ever hog roast.
The roast kicks off on Sunday, from 9 a.m. until 11 p.m. at the station on Highway 49. Kids will get a chance to meet the firefighters and have their picture taken.
Plus , ages 10 and up will be invited to learn how to be a real firefighter!
There will be corn-hole, hot dogs, an auction, a fire truck jump house and an outdoor movie.
Plus, the main event, a hog roast.
All of the proceeds will go to support the Wichita Mountain Estates Fire Department.
