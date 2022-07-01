Expert Connections
Women’s Rights Protest Held in Elmer Thomas Park

By Cameron Joiner
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 6:41 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A group of women gathered to protest the overturning of Roe V Wade, saying freedom isn’t what they feel after this decision.

The group of approximately 20 gathered along Northwest Ferris Drive from about 10 this morning.

The protest organizer, Gabby Tolle, says they just want their voices to be heard.

For her, the decision hits close to home.

“I have two children. They’re two and five. I had a very hard time with both pregnancies. Getting pregnant again would mean death for me- completely, no questions asked. My two children at home need a mother.” said Tolle.

The protest was peaceful and the group did not want to disrupt the Freedom Festival.

Though protesters did say in a Facebook post that they chose to protest alongside the freedom festival because this is quote, “the start of their fight for freedom.”

