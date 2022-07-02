Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

3-year-old boy dies after fall from 29th floor NYC apartment

Police said a boy died after falling from the 29th floor of a New York City apartment.
Police said a boy died after falling from the 29th floor of a New York City apartment.(Patricia Zumhagen via canva)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 2, 2022 at 3:56 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) - A 3-year-old boy has died after falling from a 29th-floor balcony of a New York City apartment building in Harlem.

A police spokesperson said officers found the injured toddler on Saturday morning lying on a 3rd-floor scaffolding after receiving a 911 call.

The boy was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.

A police spokesperson said police believe the child exited through a window, but exactly how that occurred is under investigation.

Police are speaking with two individuals who were in the apartment at the time of the child’s fall.

The case remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Lawton Police Department is investigating a shooting in which two people were shot Friday...
Two people shot and taken to hospital following Lawton house party
Two juveniles were shot, one was shot in the arm and the other was shot in the back, both were...
House party ends in shooting
Three people, including a child, were hurt this morning in a head-on crash at the Duncan Bypass...
Child sustains life threatening injury in head-on crash at the Duncan Bypass
Dr. Bali Reddy Sodam has been charged with sexual battery and indecent exposure after a patient...
Warrant issued for local doctor accused of sex crimes
Multiple Independence Day celebrations are kicking off across Southwest Oklahoma throughout the...
4th of July celebrations begin across Southwest Oklahoma

Latest News

FILE - Uvalde School Police Chief Pete Arredondo, third from left, stands during a news...
Uvalde schools’ police chief resigns from City Council
Police recovered the body of a missing mother and a child Saturday morning after the bodies of...
Bodies of 3 missing kids, woman found in Minnesota lake
The Jefferson Police Department reports an investigation of the Lankford Funeral Home and...
Investigators: Dozens of decomposed bodies found at funeral home
FILE: In this Dec. 14, 2020, photo, the Google logo is seen above the company's HQ. Google will...
Google to erase more location info as abortion bans expand