7News First Alert Forecast: Hot and humid holiday

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Good morning and happy Saturday! Today will be hot with highs in the upper 90s and lower 100s across the area. Dew points will be in the uncomfortable category reaching upper 60s and low 70s for some areas. Factoring in dew points and hot temperatures heat indices will be high above 100 degrees for Texoma.

If you are outside for long periods of time this weekend at parades or enjoying other festivities take heat safety precautions.

Winds will remain light from the south 5 to 15 mph for today. Gusts could be between 20 to 25 mph by this evening.

There is a slight chance of rain for northwest counties along I-40 for this evening. If any showers do pop up they won’t have long life spans so I wouldn’t cancel any plans this evening. Most places will be dry tonight and into tomorrow. Overnight lows will be in the 70s across Texoma and sky conditions this evening and tonight are perfect for fireworks other than it being hot and humid.

Tomorrow highs will be in the 100s with dew points still high making feel like temperatures above 100 across Texoma. These high dew points will continue into at least first couple of days into next week. Most places will remain dry and clear tomorrow but there is a higher chance of rain for counties south of the Red River in the afternoon and evening. These showers could reach as far as Archer City by the evening hours. The timing of these potential thunderstorms is subject to change but they could arrive as early as after 1 pm.

This ridge of high pressure, or hot weather, will continue to move through the Midwest this weekend and next week. Monday, July Fourth will have highs in 100s with a lot of places exceeding the 100 mark. Factoring in dew points it will feel warmer than the high by afternoon hours. Temperatures will only get warmer next week and winds will stay light from the south at about 5 to 15 mph. Lots of sunshine is expected the rest of this weekend and throughout next week.

If you are outside this weekend celebrating the Fourth stay hydrated, take breaks in the shade, and wear loose fitting clothing. This goes for everyday next week as well.

Have a good day! - Christine Gormley

