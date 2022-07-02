7News First Alert Weather: Limited rain chances as we continue through holiday weekend

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

A few showers and storms are firing up near I-40 in our northern counties this afternoon and evening, with any strong storms staying well north of Texoma. They will last through the early nighttime hours before falling apart. Most of us here in Southwest Oklahoma won’t see much rainfall, though strong wind gusts could be a concern as these showers and storms collapse. This shouldn’t impede any plans you might have for Fourth of July weekend festivities, unless you live in those northern counties where these showers could pop-up. Overall it will be a calm night for most of us, with clouds building across Southwest Oklahoma early tomorrow morning. Lows will get down to the mid 70s with winds out of the southeast at 5-10 mph.

Sunday will continue the trend of triple digit temperatures as most of Texoma should get above the 100° mark. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies tomorrow as abundant moisture combined with daytime heating will lead to isolated-to scattered showers and storms in the afternoon. Most of the rain will be south of the Red River, though a few showers could make their way into Southwest Oklahoma. Again, main concerns will be strong wind gusts with any collapsing storms. Most of Texoma should remain dry without any measurable rainfall.

Independence Day will experience tons of sunshine as clouds clear out heading into Monday. This will aid in warming temperatures up to the triple digits yet again for nearly everyone across Texoma. Some moisture could be hanging around, combined with the hot temps will lead to uncomfortable conditions as dangerous heat will be an issue for those who spend extended time outdoors. If you are outside to celebrate the holiday, please practice heat safety by drinking tons of water, staying in the shade or A/C, and wear tons of sunscreen as long as the sun is up. Winds out of the south at 10-15 mph could provide some relief, though not enough to help in beating the heat. Be cautious if you plan on lighting any fireworks for the Fourth of July, as we are still in a drought, and we don’t want to cause any unnecessary grassfires. Have a safe and fun holiday, try to stay cool and prevent heat-related illnesses!

The rest of next week will be sunny and hot as temperatures climb even further into the triple digits, with most of Texoma getting above the 105° mark after midweek. No rain chances are expected over the next seven days.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.