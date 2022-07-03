7News First Alert Forecast: Hot and muggy today, chance of rain this afternoon

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Good morning and happy Sunday! Today highs will be in the upper 90s and lower 100s with light winds from the south 5 to 15 mph. Dew points will be in the upper 60s and lower 70s today so it will be hot and muggy this afternoon and evening. There is still a chance of rain this afternoon for Texoma. The highest chance will be in the counties south of the Red River and any storms that fire up will be more widespread and less isolated. Rain north of the Red River will be scattered and most places will remain dry. I wouldn’t cancel any plans this afternoon and evening most places remain dry. If you live in northwest Texas you might want to grab the rain gear as you head out to any festivities this afternoon. If the rain holds up it will begin to fall apart into the evening hours.

Because of the moisture in the atmosphere and hot temperatures feels like temperatures for today will feel five to six degrees above the 100 make. Stay hydrated and take frequent breaks in the shade or air conditioning this holiday weekend.

Rain will move out early in the morning Monday and it will be dry for Fourth of July. We will again have highs above 100 degrees with heat indices higher. Starting off the day tomorrow it will be muggy with lots of moisture but by the afternoon dew points will go down into the 50s and will be comfortable. Winds will be from the south 10 to 15 mph. Skies will be partly cloudy to mostly sunny for Independence Day so weather will be great for any fireworks or outdoor activities.

Temperatures will still be hot so remember those heat safety tips and stay hydrated.

Going into the rest of the week temperatures are only going to get hotter as the ridge, or heat dome, strengthens over the area. Winds will remain from the south and southwest at 10 to 15 mph. Moisture will start to calm down and dew points will be in the 50s by midweek. By the end of the week going into the weekend the ridge will start to move west giving us a chance for showers Saturday.

Have a good day! - Christine Gormley

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.