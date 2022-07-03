Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

7News First Alert Weather: Showers and storms clear out overnight, setting up for a hot and sunny Independence Day

First Alert Forecast 5:30 pm
By Josh Reiter
Published: Jul. 3, 2022 at 6:06 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

The showers and storms that have fired up across Texoma earlier this afternoon will begin to mostly fall apart around sunset this evening. A few lingering showers will be possible through the overnight hours, though most will be dry heading into Monday morning. Partly cloudy skies with winds out of the south at 5-10 mph ad lows in the mid 70s.

Despite the nice cool-off we had today once the clouds and rain rolled in, tomorrow we won’t be as luck for the Fourth of July. Temperatures will once again get into the low 100s with mostly sunny skies. Winds will be out of the south at 10-15 mph, breezing up to 20-25 mph. That being said, it will still be dangerous outside in the dangerous heat and direct sunlight, so if you plan on being outdoors to celebrate the holiday: wear sunscreen, drink a lot of water to stay hydrated, and find ways to stay cool, whether that be in the shade, in the lake/pool, or in the comfort of air conditioning. Independence Day evening and night will be clear and warm with temperatures in the 90s and 80s, so expect good weather conditions if you plan on watching or launching any fireworks.

The heat dome will continue to strengthen across the central and southern US this week, keeping skies clear of any clouds or rain and allowing temperatures to get near and above 105° as we approach next weekend. The high pressure ridge will begin moving off to the west by the end of this week as mid/upper level wind flow will be start to shift out of the northwest. This could set up for future weather patterns that could bring increasing clouds, slightly cooler temps, and potentially a chance for rain next week, though it is still too far out to say how much of a significant change we could experience heading into the middle of July.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It surrounded a couple buildings and a parking area on NW 31st and Cache Road.
LPD investigating incident near 31st & Cache Rd.
Two juveniles were shot, one was shot in the arm and the other was shot in the back, both were...
House party ends in shooting
The death row inmate has already been slated for execution three previous times, only to...
Execution date set for Oklahoma death row inmate
Multiple Independence Day celebrations are kicking off across Southwest Oklahoma throughout the...
4th of July celebrations begin across Southwest Oklahoma
Dr. Bali Reddy Sodam has been charged with sexual battery and indecent exposure after a patient...
Warrant issued for local doctor accused of sex crimes

Latest News

Hot and humid today, more heat ahead
7News First Alert Forecast: Hot and muggy today, chance of rain this afternoon
First Alert Forecast 6pm
7News First Alert Weather: Limited rain chances as we continue through holiday weekend
Hot and humid today as we kick off the weekend
7News First Alert Forecast: Hot and humid holiday
First Alert Forecast 5pm
7News First Alert Weather: Hot and muggy Fourth of July weekend