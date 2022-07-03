7News First Alert Weather: Showers and storms clear out overnight, setting up for a hot and sunny Independence Day

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

The showers and storms that have fired up across Texoma earlier this afternoon will begin to mostly fall apart around sunset this evening. A few lingering showers will be possible through the overnight hours, though most will be dry heading into Monday morning. Partly cloudy skies with winds out of the south at 5-10 mph ad lows in the mid 70s.

Despite the nice cool-off we had today once the clouds and rain rolled in, tomorrow we won’t be as luck for the Fourth of July. Temperatures will once again get into the low 100s with mostly sunny skies. Winds will be out of the south at 10-15 mph, breezing up to 20-25 mph. That being said, it will still be dangerous outside in the dangerous heat and direct sunlight, so if you plan on being outdoors to celebrate the holiday: wear sunscreen, drink a lot of water to stay hydrated, and find ways to stay cool, whether that be in the shade, in the lake/pool, or in the comfort of air conditioning. Independence Day evening and night will be clear and warm with temperatures in the 90s and 80s, so expect good weather conditions if you plan on watching or launching any fireworks.

The heat dome will continue to strengthen across the central and southern US this week, keeping skies clear of any clouds or rain and allowing temperatures to get near and above 105° as we approach next weekend. The high pressure ridge will begin moving off to the west by the end of this week as mid/upper level wind flow will be start to shift out of the northwest. This could set up for future weather patterns that could bring increasing clouds, slightly cooler temps, and potentially a chance for rain next week, though it is still too far out to say how much of a significant change we could experience heading into the middle of July.

