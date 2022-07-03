Execution date set for Oklahoma death row inmate

Okla. (KSWO) - The Oklahoma Court of Appeals has scheduled a new execution date of Sept. 22 for Richard Glossip.

The death row inmate has already been slated for execution three previous times, only to receive last-minute stays.

Glossip is convicted of plotting the murder of his then-boss, Barry Van Treese, in 1997 when he worked as a motel manager.

He has long argued that he was framed and had nothing to do with the crime.

A bi-partisan group of Oklahoma state lawmakers agrees and has asked the court to review an independent investigation of the case.

With a new execution date looming, his defense is rushing to use newly uncovered evidence to prove his innocence in the 25-year-old case.

