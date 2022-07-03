Execution date set for Oklahoma death row inmate
Published: Jul. 2, 2022 at 8:46 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Okla. (KSWO) - The Oklahoma Court of Appeals has scheduled a new execution date of Sept. 22 for Richard Glossip.
The death row inmate has already been slated for execution three previous times, only to receive last-minute stays.
Glossip is convicted of plotting the murder of his then-boss, Barry Van Treese, in 1997 when he worked as a motel manager.
He has long argued that he was framed and had nothing to do with the crime.
A bi-partisan group of Oklahoma state lawmakers agrees and has asked the court to review an independent investigation of the case.
With a new execution date looming, his defense is rushing to use newly uncovered evidence to prove his innocence in the 25-year-old case.
