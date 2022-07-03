Fletcher celebrating 120th birthday

FLETCHER, Okla. (KSWO) - Independence Day isn’t the only thing that the community of Fletcher is celebrating Saturday.

This holiday weekend happens to coincide with the towns 120th birthday, and they’re celebrating it all in conjunction with a fundraiser for the Fletcher Volunteer Fire Department.

The VFD fundraiser was held, in part, with the help of American Legion Auxilary Post 306.

The festivities began with a breakfast this morning at the Fletcher Community Center.

Community members showed up for the event to attend and help out, including the Fletcher little league baseball and softball teams.

David Finch with the American Legion Auxilary 306 said Fletcher is a town worth celebrating.

“This is a wonderful small community, the folks take care of each other,” Finch said. “I would like to thank the community. We’ve had a wonderful turnout already this morning at the breakfast you can see going on here in the background. We’ve had over 100 people already here this morning at the breakfast, which again is a fundraiser for the fire department. I thank them for showing up. It’s not just the Fletcher community, I’ve seen folks coming in from Lawton, Elgin, Sterling and apache coming in to support the local fire department and I want to thank them for that.”

This was the first time the town hosted a birthday party and VFD fundraiser, though the town’s history dates back to 1902.

The day of festivities continued into the afternoon with food trucks, live music, bingo and a silent auction.

Fletcher plans to make the Independence Day slash town birthday fundraiser for the VFD an annual tradition.

