LPD blocks off area near 31st & Cache Rd.

It surrounded a couple buildings and a parking area on NW 31st and Cache Road.
By Cheyenne Cole
Published: Jul. 2, 2022 at 8:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Crime scene tape blocked off an area in Lawton Saturday afternoon.

It surrounded a couple buildings and a parking area on NW 31st and Cache Road.

The Lawton Police Department was on scene.

This is a developing story. We have reached out to LPD officials for more information about what happened.

You can count on us to keep you updated when find out more.

