LPD blocks off area near 31st & Cache Rd.

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Crime scene tape blocked off an area in Lawton Saturday afternoon.

It surrounded a couple buildings and a parking area on NW 31st and Cache Road.

The Lawton Police Department was on scene.

This is a developing story. We have reached out to LPD officials for more information about what happened.

You can count on us to keep you updated when find out more.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.