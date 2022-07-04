7New First Alert Weather: Dangerous summertime heat continues into the upcoming weekend

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

For tonight, clear skies and mild with overnight lows falling into the mid-to-upper 70s. Winds will be out of the south at 10-15 mph.

The heat dome will dominate our weather pattern from here on out. On Tuesday, sunny and dry with highs soaring into the triple digits. Winds will be out of the south at 10-20 mph with slightly higher wind gusts.

Dangerous heat is forecast for Thursday and Friday with air temperatures reaching as high as 105°-107°. A gradual increase in moisture over the upcoming weekend will allow feels-like temperatures to get as high as 107-111°. There will be an increased threat for heat related illnesses to set in for those who plan on being outdoors.

There will be minimal rain chances starting on Thursday and continue through the weekend. Overall, the main story will be the heat and there is very little-to-no relief in sight.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.