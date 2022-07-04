Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

7New First Alert Weather: Dangerous summertime heat continues into the upcoming weekend

Limited rain chances later this week
Our hot streak will continue
By Noel Rehm
Published: Jul. 4, 2022 at 6:31 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

For tonight, clear skies and mild with overnight lows falling into the mid-to-upper 70s. Winds will be out of the south at 10-15 mph.

The heat dome will dominate our weather pattern from here on out. On Tuesday, sunny and dry with highs soaring into the triple digits. Winds will be out of the south at 10-20 mph with slightly higher wind gusts.

Dangerous heat is forecast for Thursday and Friday with air temperatures reaching as high as 105°-107°. A gradual increase in moisture over the upcoming weekend will allow feels-like temperatures to get as high as 107-111°. There will be an increased threat for heat related illnesses to set in for those who plan on being outdoors.

There will be minimal rain chances starting on Thursday and continue through the weekend. Overall, the main story will be the heat and there is very little-to-no relief in sight.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It surrounded a couple buildings and a parking area on NW 31st and Cache Road.
LPD investigating incident near 31st & Cache Rd.
The death row inmate has already been slated for execution three previous times, only to...
Execution date set for Oklahoma death row inmate
According to a social media post from the SPCA, the dogs are suffering from anemia related to...
Tulsa SPCA needs volunteers, donations after rescuing 75 dogs from breeder
Pool Generic
18-month-old revived after being found unresponsive in swimming pool
Multiple Independence Day celebrations are kicking off across Southwest Oklahoma throughout the...
4th of July celebrations begin across Southwest Oklahoma

Latest News

Fireworks keeping firefighters busy
Fireworks keeping firefighters busy
A man in Anadarko is facing multiple charges today, following a lengthy chase with the Oklahoma...
Suspect in custody after dangerous chase with Oklahoma Highway Patrol
Today, veterans living at the Lawton Fort Sill Veterans Center had a special lunch prepared for...
Local VMCA serves residents at the Lawton/ Fort Sill Veteran’s center
A man in Anadarko is facing multiple charges today, following a lengthy chase with the Oklahoma...
OHP Chase