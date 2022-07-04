Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Antique vampire-slaying kit sparks bidding war

An antique vampire-slaying kit sparked an international bidding war. (Credit: Hansons Auctioneers and Valuers LTD. via CNN Newsource)
By CNN
Published: Jul. 4, 2022 at 7:29 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - There is an eerie auction for some gothic goods.

An antique vampire-slaying kit has sold in the United Kingdom for almost $16,000. That is more than six times the asking price.

The 19th century box has everything you would need to ward off vampires including crucifixes, holy water, a wooden stake and more.

The auction house says the kit once belonged to Lord William Hailey, a British aristocrat with a place in the House of Lords.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It surrounded a couple buildings and a parking area on NW 31st and Cache Road.
LPD investigating incident near 31st & Cache Rd.
The death row inmate has already been slated for execution three previous times, only to...
Execution date set for Oklahoma death row inmate
According to a social media post from the SPCA, the dogs are suffering from anemia related to...
Tulsa SPCA needs volunteers, donations after rescuing 75 dogs from breeder
Two juveniles were shot, one was shot in the arm and the other was shot in the back, both were...
House party ends in shooting
Multiple Independence Day celebrations are kicking off across Southwest Oklahoma throughout the...
4th of July celebrations begin across Southwest Oklahoma

Latest News

Some people say women's health data can be surveiled since the overturning of Roe v. Wade.
Online health data could be used to monitor pregnancies
People evacuated from the Fields shopping center react, in Orestad, Copenhagen, Denmark,...
3 dead, 3 critically wounded in shooting at Denmark mall
An antique vampire-slaying kit sparked an international bidding war.
Antique vampire-slaying kit sparks bidding war
The Ukrainian military confirmed that its forces had withdrawn from the city of Lysychansk, the...
Putin declares victory in embattled Donbas region of Luhansk