Fireworks keeping firefighters busy

By Diamond Hubbard
Published: Jul. 4, 2022 at 6:22 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Firefighters with the Wichita Mountains Estate Fire Department said they started preparing for the 4th of July weekend last week.

The Wichita Estates fire chief Brandon Wagner said the fires are being started by acts of carelessness.

“People are going out to these tall grass areas, lighting their fireworks off and the reminisce of them are raining down, starting quick little fires which are spreading quickly because the grass is still pretty dry right now,” said Wagner.

Deputy fire chief Tom Belase said another thing causing fires is when people don’t dispose of their fireworks properly.

“They’re just throwing them in the dumpster and what they don’t realize is that they stay hot for a couple of hours and they can set the content in the dumpster on fire,” said Belase.

Chief Wagner said they want people to have fun and light their fireworks, so he has these tips to help prevent fires.

“The best place to do it would be a wide-open space with some relatively short grass, and if possible people around here can mow it down and knock it down for them. That will be the best thing to do, so if it is a small fire we can easily stump it out real quick or have a garden hose nearby or a buck it of water they can throw down real quick and it’ll be the easy way to knock down the fire real quick,” said Wagner.

The firefighters at the Witchita Mountains Estate fire station said they’ve hardly been home this weekend because they’ve been at the station and out responding to fires.

“Between chief and I have probably only been home a couple of hours out of the day. Most of the time during these holidays were busy and have port crews available to respond 24/7,” said Belase.

They said they think the problem is people don’t know where to go outside of city limits to safely light their fireworks and are in the works to come up with a solution for next year.

“Were going to get with some farmers out here and see if we could burn off about an acre or so and have a safe area with our fire trucks staged, sale concession and have an area where people can come out and safely light their fireworks and enjoy their 4 of July,” said Wagner.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

