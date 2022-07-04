First Alert Forecast: Searing Fourth of July heat as winds pick up out of the south

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

Good morning and happy Independence Day! We start off with a mild temperatures this morning, along with light winds and muggy conditions. This will all change later today, as drier air fills in with breezy southerly winds up to 10-20 mph, with wind gusts up to 25 mph. While these winds may seem like a relief for an otherwise hot and sunny day, keep in mind that they are out of the south, so the winds might feel a little on the warm side. Temperatures will once again get into the low 100s for most of Texoma. With today being a holiday and many people looking to spend it outdoors, heat safety is greatly emphasized. Triple digit heat is dangerous heat, so find ways to stay hydrated and wear sunscreen as the sun will be beating down today with little-to-no cloud coverage. A dip in the lake/pool is a great way to stay cool, but if possible also utilize shade and air conditioning as well.

For those looking to end the Fourth of July with fireworks, weather will be favorable after sunset with winds dying down to out of the south at 5-15 mph and very clear skies. Temperatures will still be rather warm during the evening in the 90s and upper 80s. Keep in mind we are still in a drought, so be cautious when lighting anything as to prevent the creation of grassfires.

The heat dome that has stayed overhead for the past couple weeks will continue to strengthen across the central and southern US this week, keeping skies clear of any clouds or rain and allowing temperatures to get near and above 105° as we approach next weekend. The high pressure ridge will begin moving off to the west by the end of this week as mid/upper level wind flow will be start to shift out of the northwest. This could set up for future weather patterns that could bring increasing clouds, slightly cooler temps, and potentially a chance for rain next week, though it is still too far out to say how much of a significant change we could experience heading into the middle of July.

