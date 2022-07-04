Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Lifeguard bitten by shark during training exercise

The lifeguard said he was bitten in the hand and chest. (Source: WCBS, ZACHARI GALLO, CNN)
By Thalia Perez
Published: Jul. 4, 2022 at 9:49 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHIRLEY, N.Y. (WCBS) – Zachari Gallo was participating in a training exercise with fellow lifeguards when he was bitten by a shark.

“I felt a sharp, sharp pain and once I felt the rubbery texture, I knew it was some kind of shark,” Gallo said.

The lifeguard said he was bitten in the hand and chest. He wrestled the shark to get away.

“I hit the shark three times,” Gallo said. “I guess in the third one it spun back and its tail hit me in the chest.”

Gallo said he received stitches on his chest and was released from the hospital.

He’s grateful to be home recovering with his wife and baby.

“The most important thing is to respect the ocean,” Gallo said. “Respect that there are creatures out there and always swim by a lifeguard because you know they will be there to help if there’s a situation.”

Copyright 2022 WCBS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It surrounded a couple buildings and a parking area on NW 31st and Cache Road.
LPD investigating incident near 31st & Cache Rd.
The death row inmate has already been slated for execution three previous times, only to...
Execution date set for Oklahoma death row inmate
According to a social media post from the SPCA, the dogs are suffering from anemia related to...
Tulsa SPCA needs volunteers, donations after rescuing 75 dogs from breeder
Two juveniles were shot, one was shot in the arm and the other was shot in the back, both were...
House party ends in shooting
Multiple Independence Day celebrations are kicking off across Southwest Oklahoma throughout the...
4th of July celebrations begin across Southwest Oklahoma

Latest News

This image released on Sunday, July 3, 2022, by the Italian National Alpine and Cave Rescue...
Alpine avalanche leaves 7 known dead, 14 missing in Italy
Friends and family are together, celebrating the 4th of July, and local EMTs hope they don’t...
Medwatch: 4th of July safety tips
Friends and family are together, celebrating the 4th of July, and local EMTs hope they don’t...
Medwatch: 4th of July safety tips
Yellow tape marks bullet holes on a tree and a portrait and flowers create a makeshift memorial...
US: Shot that killed journalist likely fired from Israelis