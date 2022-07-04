Local VMCA serves residents at the Lawton/ Fort Sill Veteran’s center

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Today, veterans living at the Lawton Fort Sill Veterans Center had a special lunch prepared for them in honor of the holiday.

The Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association wanted to make them lunch to show their appreciation for everything they did.

Rafael Carrero, Sergeant of Arms for the chapter, says this is his first year helping because he just got out of the military himself.

But, despite it just being his first year, it means a lot.

“Giving back, to these veterans in here, a little BBQ, a little home feel if you will, having my kids, my kids are in there. They helped me set up. It’s a great chance for me to teach them what was never taught to me, and for them to take pride on the generations that came up before me,” said Carrero.

An official with the association says this is their tenth year doing this.

He says it’s important for them host the lunch, because they don’t want to leave the veterans alone on a holiday when they might not see their families.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.