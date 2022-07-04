Medwatch: 4th of July safety tips

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Friends and family are together, celebrating the 4th of July, and local EMTs hope they don’t have to crash the party due to somebody getting hurt.

There are multiple things people need to be aware of this 4th of July. Rayanna Fleming, a paramedic with Comanche County Memorial Hospital EMS, said first, be careful while handling fireworks.

“So I would say definitely wear shoes, adult supervision all the way with the lighters, however your lighting firecrackers. Serious injuries can happen when you make mistakes like that. If they blow up in your hand or wherever.”

She said make sure you’re picking up your mess, putting fires out if they start, and calling 911 if needed. One reason 9-1-1 may need to be called is if a firework goes off and causes injuries.

“If a firecracker blows up in your hand, or someone is injured by it, immediately call 911 because those injuries need to be treated immediately,” Fleming said.

Fireworks aren’t the only thing that can be dangerous this holiday. The high 90′s and 100′s are back, so you should also make sure you’re not getting too hot.

“Make sure you stay hydrated,” Fleming said. “Make sure you’re eating appropriately, not drinking a bunch of sugary drinks. Drink some straight water, and if you start feeling fatigued or tired, get inside, and cool off a little bit. But, also watch out for your elderly people and people with disabilities who are outside in the heat. They want to enjoy it too, but you want to make sure that they’re being safe as well.”

And finally, keep an eye on kids who are swimming, whether it’s in the lake or the pool. If someone goes underwater and doesn’t come back up, she says to pull them out as quickly as you can, put them on their side and call 911.

“You also need to check and see if they’re breathing,” she said. “Do they have a pulse? And if they don’t, dispatch is most likely going to say you need to start compressions, and with that being said, they’re going to have to do that. 911 needs to be called.”

