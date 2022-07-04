Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Medwatch: 4th of July safety tips

By Haley Wilson
Published: Jul. 4, 2022 at 10:13 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Friends and family are together, celebrating the 4th of July, and local EMTs hope they don’t have to crash the party due to somebody getting hurt.

There are multiple things people need to be aware of this 4th of July. Rayanna Fleming, a paramedic with Comanche County Memorial Hospital EMS, said first, be careful while handling fireworks.

“So I would say definitely wear shoes, adult supervision all the way with the lighters, however your lighting firecrackers. Serious injuries can happen when you make mistakes like that. If they blow up in your hand or wherever.”

She said make sure you’re picking up your mess, putting fires out if they start, and calling 911 if needed. One reason 9-1-1 may need to be called is if a firework goes off and causes injuries.

“If a firecracker blows up in your hand, or someone is injured by it, immediately call 911 because those injuries need to be treated immediately,” Fleming said.

Fireworks aren’t the only thing that can be dangerous this holiday. The high 90′s and 100′s are back, so you should also make sure you’re not getting too hot.

“Make sure you stay hydrated,” Fleming said. “Make sure you’re eating appropriately, not drinking a bunch of sugary drinks. Drink some straight water, and if you start feeling fatigued or tired, get inside, and cool off a little bit. But, also watch out for your elderly people and people with disabilities who are outside in the heat. They want to enjoy it too, but you want to make sure that they’re being safe as well.”

And finally, keep an eye on kids who are swimming, whether it’s in the lake or the pool. If someone goes underwater and doesn’t come back up, she says to pull them out as quickly as you can, put them on their side and call 911.

“You also need to check and see if they’re breathing,” she said. “Do they have a pulse? And if they don’t, dispatch is most likely going to say you need to start compressions, and with that being said, they’re going to have to do that. 911 needs to be called.”

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It surrounded a couple buildings and a parking area on NW 31st and Cache Road.
LPD investigating incident near 31st & Cache Rd.
The death row inmate has already been slated for execution three previous times, only to...
Execution date set for Oklahoma death row inmate
According to a social media post from the SPCA, the dogs are suffering from anemia related to...
Tulsa SPCA needs volunteers, donations after rescuing 75 dogs from breeder
Two juveniles were shot, one was shot in the arm and the other was shot in the back, both were...
House party ends in shooting
Multiple Independence Day celebrations are kicking off across Southwest Oklahoma throughout the...
4th of July celebrations begin across Southwest Oklahoma

Latest News

Friends and family are together, celebrating the 4th of July, and local EMTs hope they don’t...
Medwatch: 4th of July safety tips
A group of women gathered to protest the overturning of Roe V Wade, saying freedom isn’t what...
Women’s Rights Protest Held in Elmer Thomas Park
VETERAN PTSD AWARENESS WITH LOUD FIREWORKS
VETERAN PTSD AWARENESS WITH LOUD FIREWORKS
The Oklahoma Blood Institute hosts the All American Blood drive to help our community members...
Oklahoma Blood Institute to host All American Blood Drive