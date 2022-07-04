Expert Connections
Suspect in custody after dangerous chase with Oklahoma Highway Patrol

A man in Anadarko is facing multiple charges today, following a lengthy chase with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, which started in Caddo County.
By Alex Rosa-Figueroa
Published: Jul. 4, 2022 at 5:33 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
ANADARKO, Okla. (KSWO) - A man in Anadarko is facing multiple charges today, following a lengthy chase with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, which started in Caddo County.

O.H.P troopers say the chase started in Caddo County, after a man was spotted trying to break into a shed in Anadarko.

They say he ran from police and broke into a random home, grabbing a set of car keys and taking off.

As he took off, the man reportedly fired shots from the car, while trying to use his car to ram into officers.

According to reports from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, a trooper crashed a cruiser, while chasing the suspect.

The chase ended at Highway 76, near Newcastle, where the suspect was arrested.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

