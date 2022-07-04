Tulsa SPCA needs volunteers, donations after rescuing 75 dogs from breeder

PONTOTOC CO., Okla. (KSWO) - The Tulsa SPCA is asking for volunteers, fosters and donations after a breeder surrendered about 75 dogs to the organization.

Last week, the Pontotoc County Sheriff’s Office contacted the Oklahoma Alliance for Animals about a possible animal cruelty and neglect case.

After a search warrant was served, officials discovered the dogs, as well as some deceased dogs on the property.

According to a social media post from the SPCA, the dogs are suffering from anemia related to infestations of fleas, ticks, and maggots.

Donations for medical care are needed, plus fosters to provide the dogs with homes for the time being.

