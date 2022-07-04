Wichita Mountain Estates VFD fundraises with Hog Roast

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - With 4th of July on Monday, the Wichita Mountain Estates Fire Department is hosting a fundraiser asking for support from the community.

They’re also sharing some advice going into a holiday filled with fire hazards.

Fire Chief Brandon Wagner said that right now support from the community is everything to their volunteer firefighters.

“With fuel costs and everything else our cost of operation are going through the roof,” Wagner said. “We’re hoping this will offset some of my fuel costs as well as medical supplies.”

Their fundraising event consisted of a hog roast, bounce house, silent auction and more.

Assistant Fire Chief Tom Belase said they just want to continue being there for the community.

“That’s the most important thing, we’re here for the community,” Belase said. “We’re not here for ourselves.”

Their services are essential on a holiday like 4th of July.

The Chief said they already responded to three separate fireworks related incidents in the area Saturday night and are expecting more Sunday evening.

“If you get a fire please call the fire department, nobody’s in trouble we just want to get it out as fast as possible so we can protect the community in the long run,” Wagner said.

According to the fire department, the uptick in fireworks related fires is the dry grass and mishandling of fireworks.

They have some advice for anyone planning to handle fireworks tonight.

“My best advice is make sure you have a bucket of water or a hose, always have adults around, don’t let your kids play with fireworks by themselves, and if something is lit and doesn’t go off don’t try to light it again, just put it up,” Wagner said.

“And another thing is, after the fireworks have been detonated, dump them in a pool of water for a little bit or at least set them aside before you put them in a dumpster because they can still detonate a few hours after being lit,” Belase said.

