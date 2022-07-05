Skip to content
Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
News
Watch Live
Weather
Fifth Season
Sports
Medwatch
Good News
Calendar
uShare w/7News
About Us
Home
Watch Live
Have a news tip? Send us an email
News
Local News
Crime
State
National
Exclusive Content
Medwatch
Good News
Military
Education
Weather
Closings
5th Season
Sports
Scoreboard
High-School
Cameron
Oklahoma University
Oklahoma State University
Community
uShare w/7News
Gas Prices
Calendar
About Us
Meet The Team
KSWO Digital Marketing
KSWO Career Openings
Programming Schedule
Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
PowerNation
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Gray DC Bureau
Investigate TV
Latest Newscasts
Press Releases
Advertisement
54th Annual Firecracker Open winner
Interview with winner Peter Kim
By
Darrell Brown
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 8:13 AM CDT
|
Updated: 55 minutes ago
Share on Facebook
Email This Link
Share on Twitter
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.
Most Read
Suspect in custody after dangerous chase with Oklahoma Highway Patrol
LPD investigating incident near 31st & Cache Rd.
18-month-old revived after being found unresponsive in swimming pool
Tulsa SPCA needs volunteers, donations after rescuing 75 dogs from breeder
Apache Casino Hotel to host Heroes of America Fireworks Show
Latest News
54th Annual Firecracker Open kicks off at Lawton Country Club
Lawton YMCA summer camp hopes to help kids socialize more post-pandemic
Thunder host youth camp at Lawton Family YMCA
Officials receive training, on-court experience at OBOTA Camp