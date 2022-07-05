7News First Alert Weather: Dangerous summertime heat continues with isolated rain chances to end the week

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

For tonight, clear skies and mild with overnight lows falling into the upper 70s. It will be breezy at times with winds out of the south at 10-15 mph.

On Wednesday, bright and sunny with highs soaring to 104-106°. A heat advisory has been issued for most of Texoma with dangerous heat creating a higher risk for heat related illnesses to set-in if proper heat safety precautions aren’t followed.

The heat dome will remain overhead for the next few days before slowly expanding across the Desert Southwest. The gradual movement of the ridge will allow more moisture (higher dewpoints) by the end of the workweek and into the upcoming weekend. As a result, feels-like temperatures could reach as high as 108-111°.

A few mid-level shortwaves could develop east of the ridge of high pressure allowing for isolated shower and thunderstorm activity starting early Thursday morning and throughout Saturday as a trough of low pressure sets up along the Red River. The only minor relief in sight is a weak front that arrives sometime on Tuesday which will drop temperatures back to 100-101°.

