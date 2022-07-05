Expert Connections
First Alert Forecast: Warming trend continues to hit dangerous heat levels through this week

Not much relief in sight through middle of July
By Josh Reiter
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 6:58 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Good morning and happy Tuesday! Today will be another hot day as we will once again exceed the 100 degree mark for most of the area. Winds will be breezy from the south at about 10 to 20 mph by this afternoon with gusts higher. Lots of sunshine today so be sure to take the sunscreen and sunglasses if you are planning on being outside. Today and throughout the first half of the week we stay dry. By the end of the week the area of high pressure moves west and dew points will crank up giving us a slight chance of rain for the weekend. This will also make feels like temperatures reach almost 110 degrees for Saturday and Sunday for those who won’t see any rain showers or significant cloud coverage.

If you are planning to be outside for long periods of time at all this week remember heat safety tips. Stay hydrated, and take frequent breaks in the shade!

There is no relief in sight from this heat. Throughout this week and next highs will be above 100 degrees with mostly sunny skies. The weekend is expected to be just as hot with slight rain chances but most places will remain dry. A few clouds in the afternoon are possible. Winds will be breezy for a few days from the south at 10 to 15 mph but by Sunday winds will be calmer. A weak front is expected to arrive Friday or Saturday and will shift winds from the north for some counties but temps will still be scorching hot.

Have a good day! - Christine Gormley and Josh Reiter

