Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Fort Sill celebrates 4th of July with a bang

By Jarred Burk and Pepper Purpura
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 10:33 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT SILL, Okla. (KSWO) - The sounds of cannons echoed across Fort Sill to celebrate the anniversary of U.S. Independence.

The annual Fourth of July observance kicked off just before noon outside of McNair Hall. to ring in the holiday and acknowledge the history of this date.

“246 years ago, in that now famous year of 1776, 56 men of courage and vision created our birth certificate - the Declaration of Independence,” Chief of Ceremonies Michael Simmons said.

The event featured a performance of “America the Beautiful” from the Pride of Fort Sill that ended with the firing of 17 cannon shots.

Followed by a ‘Salute to the Union’ -- a ceremony that fires a shot acknowledging the adoption of each U.S. state.

“Out here at Fort Sill, Independence Day is about more than just freedom. it’s also about the people who serve,” Simmons said.

One Army Sergeant that participated in the ceremony said she is proud to represent women in the service.

“So, just to be out here, especially being the chief for one of the guns, it was just an honor being a female doing that and hopefully that other females who are thirteen bravo’s see me and, if they do decide to stay, stay in,” Sgt. Lissette Ugalde said.

An army veteran who attends this event every year said it’s important to take time out of the holiday to honor the military.

“I think it’s just worth while to come out and spend some time,” veteran Robert Hopper said. “It’s a little hot but if you can’t take the heat get out of the kitchen is what the old saying is.”

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man in Anadarko is facing multiple charges today, following a lengthy chase with the Oklahoma...
Suspect in custody after dangerous chase with Oklahoma Highway Patrol
It surrounded a couple buildings and a parking area on NW 31st and Cache Road.
LPD investigating incident near 31st & Cache Rd.
Pool Generic
18-month-old revived after being found unresponsive in swimming pool
According to a social media post from the SPCA, the dogs are suffering from anemia related to...
Tulsa SPCA needs volunteers, donations after rescuing 75 dogs from breeder
On Monday, the 4th of July, the Apache Casino Hotel is planning a whole day of fun activities,...
Apache Casino Hotel to host Heroes of America Fireworks Show

Latest News

Fort Sill rang in 4th of July with cannon fire to celebrate.
Fort Sill celebrates Independence Day with a bang
Hot day with feels-like temps even warmer
First Alert Forecast: Warming trend continues to hit dangerous heat levels through this week
The community enjoyed a cornhole tournament, a 60 ft. inflatable with water, turtle races, a...
Fourth of July Celebration brings Apache together
Our hot streak will continue
7New First Alert Weather: Dangerous summertime heat continues into the upcoming weekend