Fort Sill celebrates 4th of July with a bang

FORT SILL, Okla. (KSWO) - The sounds of cannons echoed across Fort Sill to celebrate the anniversary of U.S. Independence.

The annual Fourth of July observance kicked off just before noon outside of McNair Hall. to ring in the holiday and acknowledge the history of this date.

“246 years ago, in that now famous year of 1776, 56 men of courage and vision created our birth certificate - the Declaration of Independence,” Chief of Ceremonies Michael Simmons said.

The event featured a performance of “America the Beautiful” from the Pride of Fort Sill that ended with the firing of 17 cannon shots.

Followed by a ‘Salute to the Union’ -- a ceremony that fires a shot acknowledging the adoption of each U.S. state.

“Out here at Fort Sill, Independence Day is about more than just freedom. it’s also about the people who serve,” Simmons said.

One Army Sergeant that participated in the ceremony said she is proud to represent women in the service.

“So, just to be out here, especially being the chief for one of the guns, it was just an honor being a female doing that and hopefully that other females who are thirteen bravo’s see me and, if they do decide to stay, stay in,” Sgt. Lissette Ugalde said.

An army veteran who attends this event every year said it’s important to take time out of the holiday to honor the military.

“I think it’s just worth while to come out and spend some time,” veteran Robert Hopper said. “It’s a little hot but if you can’t take the heat get out of the kitchen is what the old saying is.”

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.