Fourth of July Celebration brings Apache together

APACHE, Okla. (KSWO) - A day full of celebration across southwest Oklahoma, and the town of Apache joined in, with an Independence Day event to remember.

Red, white, and blue. Stop by Jennifer Johnson’s family tent and those are the colors you’ll see.

“We have the freedom to celebrate, knowing that we have today to celebrate and be with our family and friends,” Johnson said.

She decorates her miniature tree for every holiday.

“It’s Christmas in July,” Johnson said. “We’re celebrating with our town of Apache. We’ve lived here for about a year and we just love to come out and celebrate. You know, we don’t have family here, so this is our family.”

Johnson helped with the cakewalk for kids.

She said a sense of community, and celebrating freedom with those around you, is important.

“I’m doing this all year, Pinteresting everyday, trying to find different things to do,” Johnson said. “My daughter helped me last night, stay up and get the cakes ready and hopefully we have enough treats for everybody to take something home with them.”

Her three children cooled off using a small inflatable pool in the tent, and Johnson enjoyed the relaxing day with family.

“It’s just my way of being able to show that I appreciate everybody in Apache and the community that we live and support in,” Johnson said.

Vice Mayor Robin Lunsford helped coordinate the event. Her own grandkids are growing up in Apache.

She said she wants them to take pride in where they come from.

“It’s important that they are excited about where they live at, growing up, and be part of a community,” Lunsford said. “I mean, the community gives back to the kids in this area, so they need to know where that’s coming from.”

A cornhole tournament, play time on a 60 foot inflatable with water, turtle races and a Miss Independence Day Pageant. Lunsford said it’s veterans that make these activities possible.

“We have a lot of service members here, I mean I’ve got family that’s gone on that were service members,” Lunsford said. “Their fight for our freedom is all it takes for me.”

The celebration ended, of course, with a firework show in the city park.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.