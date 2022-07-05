Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Fourth of July Celebration brings Apache together

By Cheyenne Cole
Published: Jul. 4, 2022 at 10:12 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

APACHE, Okla. (KSWO) - A day full of celebration across southwest Oklahoma, and the town of Apache joined in, with an Independence Day event to remember.

Red, white, and blue. Stop by Jennifer Johnson’s family tent and those are the colors you’ll see.

“We have the freedom to celebrate, knowing that we have today to celebrate and be with our family and friends,” Johnson said.

She decorates her miniature tree for every holiday.

“It’s Christmas in July,” Johnson said. “We’re celebrating with our town of Apache. We’ve lived here for about a year and we just love to come out and celebrate. You know, we don’t have family here, so this is our family.”

Johnson helped with the cakewalk for kids.

She said a sense of community, and celebrating freedom with those around you, is important.

“I’m doing this all year, Pinteresting everyday, trying to find different things to do,” Johnson said. “My daughter helped me last night, stay up and get the cakes ready and hopefully we have enough treats for everybody to take something home with them.”

Her three children cooled off using a small inflatable pool in the tent, and Johnson enjoyed the relaxing day with family.

“It’s just my way of being able to show that I appreciate everybody in Apache and the community that we live and support in,” Johnson said.

Vice Mayor Robin Lunsford helped coordinate the event. Her own grandkids are growing up in Apache.

She said she wants them to take pride in where they come from.

“It’s important that they are excited about where they live at, growing up, and be part of a community,” Lunsford said. “I mean, the community gives back to the kids in this area, so they need to know where that’s coming from.”

A cornhole tournament, play time on a 60 foot inflatable with water, turtle races and a Miss Independence Day Pageant. Lunsford said it’s veterans that make these activities possible.

“We have a lot of service members here, I mean I’ve got family that’s gone on that were service members,” Lunsford said. “Their fight for our freedom is all it takes for me.”

The celebration ended, of course, with a firework show in the city park.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It surrounded a couple buildings and a parking area on NW 31st and Cache Road.
LPD investigating incident near 31st & Cache Rd.
The death row inmate has already been slated for execution three previous times, only to...
Execution date set for Oklahoma death row inmate
According to a social media post from the SPCA, the dogs are suffering from anemia related to...
Tulsa SPCA needs volunteers, donations after rescuing 75 dogs from breeder
Pool Generic
18-month-old revived after being found unresponsive in swimming pool
Multiple Independence Day celebrations are kicking off across Southwest Oklahoma throughout the...
4th of July celebrations begin across Southwest Oklahoma

Latest News

Our hot streak will continue
7New First Alert Weather: Dangerous summertime heat continues into the upcoming weekend
Fireworks keeping firefighters busy
Fireworks keeping firefighters busy
A man in Anadarko is facing multiple charges today, following a lengthy chase with the Oklahoma...
Suspect in custody after dangerous chase with Oklahoma Highway Patrol
Today, veterans living at the Lawton Fort Sill Veterans Center had a special lunch prepared for...
Local VMCA serves residents at the Lawton/ Fort Sill Veteran’s center