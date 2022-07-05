Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

NATO nations sign accession protocols for Sweden, Finland

The additions of Finland and Sweden would be possibly the most significant change to NATO in decades. (TWITTER | @SWEDISHPM, CNN, NATO TV, FOX NEWS, POOL)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 4:04 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRUSSELS (AP) - The 30 NATO allies signed off on the accession protocols for Sweden and Finland on Tuesday, sending the membership bids of the two nations to the alliance capitals for legislative approvals.

The move further increases Russia’s strategic isolation in the wake of its invasion of neighboring Ukraine in February and military struggles there since.

“This is truly a historic moment for Finland, for Sweden and for NATO,” said alliance Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg.

The 30 ambassadors and permanent representatives formally approved the decisions of last week’s NATO summit when the alliance made the historic decision to invite Russia’s neighbor Finland and Scandinavian partner Sweden to join the military club.

Despite the agreement in the alliance, parliamentary approval in member state Turkey could still pose problems for their final inclusion as members.

Last week, Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan warned that Ankara could still block the process if the two countries fail to fully meet Turkey’s demand to extradite terror suspects with links to outlawed Kurdish groups or the network of an exiled cleric accused of a failed 2016 coup in Turkey.

He said Turkey’s Parliament could refuse to ratify the deal. It is a potent threat since NATO accession must be formally approved by all 30 member states, which gives each a blocking right.

Stoltenberg said he expected no change of heart. “There were security concerns that needed to be addressed. And we did what we always do at NATO. We found common ground.”

Every alliance nation has different legislative challenges and procedures to deal with, and it could take several more months for the two to become official members.

“I look forward to a swift ratification process,” said Finnish Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto. The Russian invasion of Ukraine has given the process added urgency. It will ensconce the two nations in the Western military alliance and give NATO more clout, especially in the face of Moscow’s military threat.

“We will be even stronger and our people will be even safer as we face the biggest security crisis in decades,” said Stoltenberg.

Tuesday’s signing-off does bring both nations deeper into NATO’s fold already. As close partners, they already attended some meetings that involved issues that immediately affected them. As official invitees, they can attend all meetings of the ambassadors even if they do not yet have any voting rights.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man in Anadarko is facing multiple charges today, following a lengthy chase with the Oklahoma...
Suspect in custody after dangerous chase with Oklahoma Highway Patrol
It surrounded a couple buildings and a parking area on NW 31st and Cache Road.
LPD investigating incident near 31st & Cache Rd.
Pool Generic
18-month-old revived after being found unresponsive in swimming pool
According to a social media post from the SPCA, the dogs are suffering from anemia related to...
Tulsa SPCA needs volunteers, donations after rescuing 75 dogs from breeder
On Monday, the 4th of July, the Apache Casino Hotel is planning a whole day of fun activities,...
Apache Casino Hotel to host Heroes of America Fireworks Show

Latest News

The additions of Finland and Sweden would be possibly the most significant change to NATO in...
US, allies take major step to expand NATO as Ukraine loses east
Marine Corps Sgt. Tyler Vargas-Andrews, 24, was the most severely injured of 18 Marines caught...
Marine who lost limbs in Afghan airport bombing returns home
It’s been a long road to recovery, but the 24-year-old Marine is back in his hometown.
Marine injured in Kabul bombing cheered on by Calif. hometown
Gov. J.B. Pritzker spoke after a gunman opened fire on an Independence Day parade, killing at...
Ill. governor calls mass shootings 'American tradition'