Oil spill shuts down city park

Keechi trails had caution tape and cones blocking every entrance with clean up crews all around.
By Marilyn Cater
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 6:15 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - This morning a drilling fluid spill covered the plant and began to spill into the city park getting into one of the ponds.

Matt Skinner, the public information manager for the corporation commission, said the drilling fluid is petroleum based and came from the Stellar drilling plant.

The Oklahoma Corporation Commission says company told them that a person cut their chain link fence to get on their property and open valves causing over 5900 barrels to be released.

Skinner said DEQ and the Corporation Commission is working together to get the spill cleaned up but this may take a few the days.

7News reached out to Stellar drilling who said they had no one available to discuss the incident. 7News also tried to contact the local police department to find out if there is a criminal investigation underway but were closed.

Once we hear from officials we will get you updated.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

