UPDATE: LPD confirms body found in dumpster, ID released

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Police Department said two people are in custody after a body was found in a trash can over the weekend.

They said officers were sent to a location near 31st and Cache road on some suspicious items found in a trash can. When the Criminal Investigations Division arrived, they found a human remains in the trash cans.

The medical examiner has identified the victim as John David Collins. Charges are expected to be filed in the next day or two.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.