Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

UPDATE: LPD confirms body found in dumpster, ID released

It surrounded a couple buildings and a parking area on NW 31st and Cache Road.
It surrounded a couple buildings and a parking area on NW 31st and Cache Road.(kswo)
By Haley Wilson
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 2:08 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Police Department said two people are in custody after a body was found in a trash can over the weekend.

They said officers were sent to a location near 31st and Cache road on some suspicious items found in a trash can. When the Criminal Investigations Division arrived, they found a human remains in the trash cans.

The medical examiner has identified the victim as John David Collins. Charges are expected to be filed in the next day or two.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man in Anadarko is facing multiple charges today, following a lengthy chase with the Oklahoma...
Suspect in custody after dangerous chase with Oklahoma Highway Patrol
It surrounded a couple buildings and a parking area on NW 31st and Cache Road.
LPD investigating incident near 31st & Cache Rd.
Pool Generic
18-month-old revived after being found unresponsive in swimming pool
According to a social media post from the SPCA, the dogs are suffering from anemia related to...
Tulsa SPCA needs volunteers, donations after rescuing 75 dogs from breeder
On Monday, the 4th of July, the Apache Casino Hotel is planning a whole day of fun activities,...
Apache Casino Hotel to host Heroes of America Fireworks Show

Latest News

Fort Sill rang in 4th of July with cannon fire to celebrate.
Fort Sill celebrates 4th of July with a bang
Fort Sill rang in 4th of July with cannon fire to celebrate.
Fort Sill celebrates Independence Day with a bang
Hot day with feels-like temps even warmer
First Alert Forecast: Warming trend continues to hit dangerous heat levels through this week
The community enjoyed a cornhole tournament, a 60 ft. inflatable with water, turtle races, a...
Fourth of July Celebration brings Apache together