Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge reissues extreme heat restrictions

MEDICINE PARK, Okla. (KSWO) - The Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge is reissuing a number of restrictions on recreational activities, due to scorching, high temperatures.

Officials with the refuge worry that extreme heat may cause health and safety issues with visitors, causing more emergencies in the park.

Which would force emergency crews to respond in dangerous conditions, over rugged terrain.

So, while extreme temperatures continue, hiking will only be permitted from sunrise to 10 a.m..

At that time, all visitors must exit the trails.

There are a few exceptions; hiking will still be allowed in established picnic areas and campgrounds, and all refuge roads will remain open.

Normal campgrounds, fishing and picnicking will not be impacted, but back-country camping will not be allowed.

