Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge reissues extreme heat restrictions

The Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge is reissuing a number of restrictions on recreational activities, due to scorching, high temperatures.
By Mandy Cunningham
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 6:09 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEDICINE PARK, Okla. (KSWO) - The Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge is reissuing a number of restrictions on recreational activities, due to scorching, high temperatures.

Officials with the refuge worry that extreme heat may cause health and safety issues with visitors, causing more emergencies in the park.

Which would force emergency crews to respond in dangerous conditions, over rugged terrain.

So, while extreme temperatures continue, hiking will only be permitted from sunrise to 10 a.m..

At that time, all visitors must exit the trails.

There are a few exceptions; hiking will still be allowed in established picnic areas and campgrounds, and all refuge roads will remain open.

Normal campgrounds, fishing and picnicking will not be impacted, but back-country camping will not be allowed.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lawton Police Department says two people have been arrested, after a body was found in a trash...
UPDATE: LPD confirms body found in dumpster, ID released
A man in Anadarko is facing multiple charges today, following a lengthy chase with the Oklahoma...
Suspect in custody after dangerous chase with Oklahoma Highway Patrol
It surrounded a couple buildings and a parking area on NW 31st and Cache Road.
LPD investigating incident near 31st & Cache Rd.
Pool Generic
18-month-old revived after being found unresponsive in swimming pool
According to a social media post from the SPCA, the dogs are suffering from anemia related to...
Tulsa SPCA needs volunteers, donations after rescuing 75 dogs from breeder

Latest News

Keechi trails had caution tape and cones blocking every entrance with clean up crews all around
Oil spill shuts down city park
Altus Public Schools
Altus Public Schools builds new complex
Lawton Police Department says two people have been arrested, after a body was found in a trash...
UPDATE: LPD confirms body found in dumpster, ID released
First member of Cherokee Nation receives Medal of Honor for bravery in Vietnam War
First member of Cherokee Nation receives Medal of Honor for bravery in Vietnam War