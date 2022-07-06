Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

7News First Alert Weather: Heat advisories across Texoma as temperatures and dewpoints continue to rise

Chance for limited rain through next few days
First Alert Forecast 6am
By Josh Reiter
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 6:27 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

Good morning! I know this might sound like you’re listening to a broken record at this point, but today will again be even hotter than yesterday with tons of sunshine and winds out of the south at 10-20 mph. For most of Texoma, highs will reach 105°, but feels like temps could get as high as 110° in the afternoon. For that reason, a majority of our viewing area has been placed under a heat advisory from 1:00 pm to 8:00 pm. As we’ve said many, many times before, continue to practice heat safety, manage your time outdoors in the sun, and be mindful of car temperatures for children and pets.

Thursday will continue to be witness to very sunny skies as the heat dome remains overhead with temps climbing higher yet again to around 106°. Heat advisories will be in effect again during the afternoon. A frontal boundary moving across the central plains could allow for a couple showers to pop-up in our northwestern region of Texoma, though most will stay dry.

Friday and Saturday could see some isolated showers as the front moves through, although most will miss out on any meaningful rainfall. We really need the rain here in Texoma, badly. Drought conditions aren’t getting any better as Cotton and Jefferson counties have been re-issued burn bans. Our temperature “drop” from this front will still see us in the low 100s, so we can only take what we can get. Increased moisture across the area leading to higher dewpoints this weekend will see feels-like temps possible exceed 110°.

The high-pressure system creating this heat dome will move out west by early next week, allowing for the potential for a change in the weather pattern by the middle of next week. A potential cold front could move through next Tuesday and Wednesday, bringing temperatures back down into the upper 90s with a chance for some much needed rain, though this is still around a week out so things could be subject to change.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lawton Police Department says two people have been arrested, after a body was found in a trash...
UPDATE: LPD confirms body found in dumpster, ID released
A man in Anadarko is facing multiple charges today, following a lengthy chase with the Oklahoma...
Suspect in custody after dangerous chase with Oklahoma Highway Patrol
Ryan and Sheila O'Leary are charged with first-degree murder, aggravated child abuse,...
Vegan mom found guilty of 1st-degree murder in starvation death of 18-month-old son
It surrounded a couple buildings and a parking area on NW 31st and Cache Road.
LPD investigating incident near 31st & Cache Rd.
Keechi trails had caution tape and cones blocking every entrance with clean up crews all around
Oil spill shuts down city park

Latest News

First Alert Weather 6pm
7News First Alert Weather: Dangerous summertime heat continues with isolated rain chances to end the week
First Alert Weather 6pm
First Alert Weather 6pm
First Alert Forecast 6am
First Alert Forecast 6am
Hot day with feels-like temps even warmer
First Alert Forecast: Warming trend continues to hit dangerous heat levels through this week