7News First Alert Weather: Heat advisories across Texoma as temperatures and dewpoints continue to rise

Good morning! I know this might sound like you’re listening to a broken record at this point, but today will again be even hotter than yesterday with tons of sunshine and winds out of the south at 10-20 mph. For most of Texoma, highs will reach 105°, but feels like temps could get as high as 110° in the afternoon. For that reason, a majority of our viewing area has been placed under a heat advisory from 1:00 pm to 8:00 pm. As we’ve said many, many times before, continue to practice heat safety, manage your time outdoors in the sun, and be mindful of car temperatures for children and pets.

Thursday will continue to be witness to very sunny skies as the heat dome remains overhead with temps climbing higher yet again to around 106°. Heat advisories will be in effect again during the afternoon. A frontal boundary moving across the central plains could allow for a couple showers to pop-up in our northwestern region of Texoma, though most will stay dry.

Friday and Saturday could see some isolated showers as the front moves through, although most will miss out on any meaningful rainfall. We really need the rain here in Texoma, badly. Drought conditions aren’t getting any better as Cotton and Jefferson counties have been re-issued burn bans. Our temperature “drop” from this front will still see us in the low 100s, so we can only take what we can get. Increased moisture across the area leading to higher dewpoints this weekend will see feels-like temps possible exceed 110°.

The high-pressure system creating this heat dome will move out west by early next week, allowing for the potential for a change in the weather pattern by the middle of next week. A potential cold front could move through next Tuesday and Wednesday, bringing temperatures back down into the upper 90s with a chance for some much needed rain, though this is still around a week out so things could be subject to change.

