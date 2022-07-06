7News First Alert Weather: Weak front to provide minor relief and the chance for isolated showers & storms

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

For tonight, mostly clear with the chance for a stray shower or storm west of Highway 283. It will be slow-to-cool with overnight lows falling into the upper 70s. Winds will be out of the south at 5-15 mph.

On Thursday, mostly sunny skies and dangerously hot with temperatures soaring as high as 108°. Feels-like temperatures will range anywhere from 107-110°. There will be the chance for a stray shower or storm later this afternoon and evening for areas mainly west of I-44. Winds will be out of the southwest at 10-15 mph.

The heat dome will gradually move westward on Friday allowing for a weak front to move into the area near sunset. This will bring the chance for isolated showers and storms along the frontal boundary. Unfortunately, only minor relief is expected with temperatures remaining in the triple digits throughout the upcoming weekend.

Prefrontal warming ahead of another weak front allows temperatures to warm over 105° on Monday with the front moving through on Tuesday. Similar to front #1 this will bring the chance for isolated-to-widely scattered showers and storms until the front dissipates by the middle of next week.

