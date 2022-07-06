Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Altus City Council approves new police vehicles, redistricting wards

By Cheyenne Cole
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 10:12 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALTUS, Okla. (KSWO) - In Altus, the police department will have new vehicles soon and planning for a park downtown is underway.

Tuesday night, Altus City Council gave the OK to spend nearly $500,000 on seven new patrol and detective units.

City Manager Gary Jones said the city replaces about 7 to 8 vehicles per year to avoid spending too much at one time.

Jones said it’s much needed because some officers there are still driving units bought in 2007.

“Sometimes it’s a case where they have to double up, different things like that,” Jones said. “This way, those people that are out there performing a very difficult duty, providing the citizens’ safety, they’ll be able to have a vehicle they can depend on.”

He said they’d already started trying to buy the vehicles but some were backordered for over a year.

“We did have several ordered that they were actually canceled because of the supply problems and this way, we’ve been able to locate some that we can get in a more timely manner,” Jones said.

Council also approved closing a portion of Grady Street between Broadway and Commerce, to make way for a new community park.

According to Jones, it will make the area even more vibrant.

“This will allow us to have a spot that’s close to downtown, where we can have different events, have movie nights, have mini concerts, different things like that and just a gathering place, where people can come and enjoy the green space,” Jones said.

Finally, members redistricted the four wards within the city.

That’s after 2020 Census data showed fewer people living in wards 2 and 4.

“In certain sections of town, in the south section of town, we had some population decline, we had some population gains in the northern section,” said Communications and Special Projects Coordinator Chris Riffle.

Jones expects to start construction on the park within a year and officers to be driving new vehicles in a couple months.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lawton Police Department says two people have been arrested, after a body was found in a trash...
UPDATE: LPD confirms body found in dumpster, ID released
A man in Anadarko is facing multiple charges today, following a lengthy chase with the Oklahoma...
Suspect in custody after dangerous chase with Oklahoma Highway Patrol
It surrounded a couple buildings and a parking area on NW 31st and Cache Road.
LPD investigating incident near 31st & Cache Rd.
Pool Generic
18-month-old revived after being found unresponsive in swimming pool
According to a social media post from the SPCA, the dogs are suffering from anemia related to...
Tulsa SPCA needs volunteers, donations after rescuing 75 dogs from breeder

Latest News

Kirk’s EMS will providing Elgin with ambulance service
Kirk’s EMS will providing Elgin with ambulance service
Kirk’s EMS will providing Elgin with ambulance service
Kirk’s EMS will providing Elgin with ambulance service
First Alert Weather 6pm
7News First Alert Weather: Dangerous summertime heat continues with isolated rain chances to end the week
Keechi trails had caution tape and cones blocking every entrance with clean up crews all around
Oil spill shuts down city park