Beat the heat at the splash pad

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Normally you can see kids playing outside in the park but not today.

Today has been the hottest of 16 consecutive days above 100 degrees in Lawton. Many parents are trying to find ways to keep their kids entertained while still staying cool.

Brian Perry, a parent said the benefit isn’t just for the kids though.

“As you know it has been triple digits for the past few weeks and it gets hot and I wanted to bring the kids and myself to come cool off,” said Perry.

The best part, he said, of this splash pad is the temperature of the water.

“The water is really cold, I like the fact that it’s really cold it’s really fresh water you can practically drink the water if you wanted to,” he said.

Head lifeguard, Susanna Fisher says she has seen an increase in parents bringing their kids to play. She says the busiest times are after 5 pm when most parents get off work.

The City of Lawton keeps several lifeguards on duty to ensure the safety of the children. She says the best part of the splash pad is that it’s open to all ages and you don’t have to know how to swim.

“It’s especially good for our kids who don’t like to swim because they can just sit in there, play in there,” said Fisher.

The splash pad has extended their hours this year, they are now open Tuesday through Sunday from 11 a.m.-8 p.m. closed on Mondays.

