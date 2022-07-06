Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Beat the heat at the splash pad

Many parents are trying to find ways to keep their kids entertained while staying cool.
By Marilyn Cater
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 6:37 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Normally you can see kids playing outside in the park but not today.

Today has been the hottest of 16 consecutive days above 100 degrees in Lawton. Many parents are trying to find ways to keep their kids entertained while still staying cool.

Brian Perry, a parent said the benefit isn’t just for the kids though.

“As you know it has been triple digits for the past few weeks and it gets hot and I wanted to bring the kids and myself to come cool off,” said Perry.

The best part, he said, of this splash pad is the temperature of the water.

“The water is really cold, I like the fact that it’s really cold it’s really fresh water you can practically drink the water if you wanted to,” he said.

Head lifeguard, Susanna Fisher says she has seen an increase in parents bringing their kids to play. She says the busiest times are after 5 pm when most parents get off work.

The City of Lawton keeps several lifeguards on duty to ensure the safety of the children. She says the best part of the splash pad is that it’s open to all ages and you don’t have to know how to swim.

“It’s especially good for our kids who don’t like to swim because they can just sit in there, play in there,” said Fisher.

The splash pad has extended their hours this year, they are now open Tuesday through Sunday from 11 a.m.-8 p.m. closed on Mondays.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lawton Police Department says two people have been arrested, after a body was found in a trash...
UPDATE: LPD confirms body found in dumpster, ID released
A man in Anadarko is facing multiple charges today, following a lengthy chase with the Oklahoma...
Suspect in custody after dangerous chase with Oklahoma Highway Patrol
Officials with the city's Planning Department say the couple was violating a code section...
Couple fined $1,500 for parking in their own driveway
Ryan and Sheila O'Leary are charged with first-degree murder, aggravated child abuse,...
Vegan mom found guilty of 1st-degree murder in starvation death of 18-month-old son
Keechi trails had caution tape and cones blocking every entrance with clean up crews all around
Oil spill shuts down city park

Latest News

Burn ban in effect for multiple counties
Burn ban in effect for multiple counties
Officials believe a possible medical condition led to a crash in Lawton today, which sent two...
Cache road crash sends two to the hospital
A $10, 000 reward is being offered for more information on the parties responsible for an oil...
Reward offered for tips on Cyril park oil spill
A $10, 000 reward is being offered for more information on the parties responsible for an oil...
Cyril oil spill reward