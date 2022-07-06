Expert Connections
Burn ban in effect for multiple counties

By Diamond Hubbard
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 6:24 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -On Tuesday, Cotton and Jefferson counties put burn bans in place. Local firefighters said they hope this move will help prevent more fires.

Cotton County officials and multiple fire chiefs said they’ve been on over a dozen calls in just the past two weeks.

Cotton County Emergency Management director Laurie Hedges said the county’s fire chiefs came together on Tuesday for an emergency meeting and decided the burn ban was the best thing to do.

“We talk to the fire chiefs and we discussed it and decided it needed to be done. So we called the county commissioner’s office and requested an emergency meeting,” said Hedges.

Some fires start due to careless acts, while some are accidentally sparked by farming equipment or power lines. They said because of the dryness, people should be extra careful and hope this burn ban will slow down the number of fires.

“I think it should help out if people will follow the guidelines. I mean we still had fireworks going off last night, in which the burn ban went into effect yesterday. They had an emergency meeting and put in a burn ban so people probably didn’t know. So hopefully we get the word out and people will start paying attention a lot more to what they’re doing and not lighting the careless fires,” said McDowell.

McDowell also said the heat takes a toll on the firefighters and their equipment.

“It’s extremely hot not only on the firefighter bodies but also on our equipment, we experience trucks overheating, it is hard on the equipment, our bodies trying to keep water on the inside of us, plus with our gear on besides being on the fire, it’s 105 degrees out it’s very hot,” said McDowell.

Cotton County officials said they will be issuing fines to people who violate the burn ban guidelines. The burn bans in Cotton and Jefferson counties will stay in effect for 14 days.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

