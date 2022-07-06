Expert Connections
Cache road crash sends two to the hospital

Officials believe a possible medical condition led to a crash in Lawton today, which sent two people to the hospital.
By Mandy Cunningham
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 5:52 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Officials believe a possible medical condition led to a crash in Lawton today, which sent two people to the hospital.

It happened around 9:30 a.m. near northwest Pershing drive, next to Liberty Lake, forcing officials to close parts of Cache road.

Officials from the Lawton Police Department say a car was turning off of Pershing going east on Cache Road, when it was struck by a commercial truck.

There is currently no update on the conditions of those injured.

