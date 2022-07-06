Expert Connections
Cotton Co. Rural Water District 2 asks users to conserve water

In the request, the district asks customers to refrain from high usage activities.
By Jarred Burk
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 11:53 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
WALTERS, Okla. (KSWO) - Customers of one rural water district is asking its customers to conserve water.

Cotton County Rural Water District #2 issued the request on Wednesday afternoon as Heat Advisories covered most of Southwest Oklahoma.

For more information, you can visit their website.

