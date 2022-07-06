Cotton Co. Rural Water District 2 asks users to conserve water

WALTERS, Okla. (KSWO) - Customers of one rural water district is asking its customers to conserve water.

Cotton County Rural Water District #2 issued the request on Wednesday afternoon as Heat Advisories covered most of Southwest Oklahoma.

In the request, the district asks customers to refrain from high usage activities.

“Due to high temperatures and extremely dry conditions, we are asking members to please conserve water. Please refrain from excess lawn watering, filling pools, washing cars etc. until further notice. Thank you for your cooperation and understanding in this matter. If you have any questions, please feel free to call the office at 580-875-2027.”

