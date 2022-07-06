Cotton Co. Rural Water District 2 asks users to conserve water
WALTERS, Okla. (KSWO) - Customers of one rural water district is asking its customers to conserve water.
Cotton County Rural Water District #2 issued the request on Wednesday afternoon as Heat Advisories covered most of Southwest Oklahoma.
In the request, the district asks customers to refrain from high usage activities.
For more information, you can visit their website.
