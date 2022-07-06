Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Kirk’s EMS will providing Elgin with ambulance service

By Diamond Hubbard
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 8:17 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The city of Elgin will soon have an ambulance to provide quicker service to the city and surrounding areas. Kirks EMS is a family-owned business that has been around for 50 years. They are celebrating the milestone by ensuring Southwest Oklahoma has the EMS service response they need.

Elgin has been without an ambulance in city limits for several years, solely depending on EMS services from the surrounding areas. Fire Chief Mike Baker said this new truck will create an all-around better response time and when seconds count it can mean the difference between life and death.

“Being here that quick you know, with a stroke and things like that time matters and you know your shaving 30 minutes off the time they can get to the hospital, that’s a big difference,” said Baker.

Chief Baker said currently the fire department is the first responding agency and relays the information to paramedics until they get on the scene.

Bruce Crowell, Director of Kirk’s EMS, said this new agreement will cut down their response times significantly from what they were doing before.

“We’ve been talking about this for some time we have seen that Elgin is growing, the response times are taking getting from Lawton and other areas out here are getting longer and we’re just wanting to provide a service with quick medical care,” said Crowell.

Elgin Mayor JJ Francais said the Elgin Fire department has been doing a great job serving the community and responding to medical calls, but having an EMS service within the city will make a major impact.

“When I took office KSWO interviewed me and said what do you want to accomplish? One of the first things I mentioned was the ambulance service because it was something that several community members kept reaching out saying this need and to be met. And so I reached out to providers across the state of Oklahoma and Kirk’s was really the one to step up and make this possible and to that, I am very appreciative and now we’re going to see where this year takes us,” said Mayor Francais.

Mayor Francais said The city of Elgin entered into a 1-year lease with Kirk’s EMS service and this will cost the city no money to have this service. Kirk’s said the Elgin Fire Department can expect the new truck in a few weeks.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lawton Police Department says two people have been arrested, after a body was found in a trash...
UPDATE: LPD confirms body found in dumpster, ID released
A man in Anadarko is facing multiple charges today, following a lengthy chase with the Oklahoma...
Suspect in custody after dangerous chase with Oklahoma Highway Patrol
It surrounded a couple buildings and a parking area on NW 31st and Cache Road.
LPD investigating incident near 31st & Cache Rd.
Pool Generic
18-month-old revived after being found unresponsive in swimming pool
According to a social media post from the SPCA, the dogs are suffering from anemia related to...
Tulsa SPCA needs volunteers, donations after rescuing 75 dogs from breeder

Latest News

Kirk’s EMS will providing Elgin with ambulance service
Kirk’s EMS will providing Elgin with ambulance service
First Alert Weather 6pm
7News First Alert Weather: Dangerous summertime heat continues with isolated rain chances to end the week
Keechi trails had caution tape and cones blocking every entrance with clean up crews all around
Oil spill shuts down city park
The Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge is reissuing a number of restrictions on recreational...
Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge reissues extreme heat restrictions