Reward offered for tips on Cyril park oil spill

A $10, 000 reward is being offered for more information on the parties responsible for an oil spill, which closed down a Cyril park yesterday.
By Mandy Cunningham
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 5:51 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
CYRIL, Okla. (KSWO) - A $10,000 reward is being offered for more information on the parties responsible for an oil spill, which closed down a Cyril park yesterday.

The Caddo County Sheriff’s Office says that someone cut the chain link fence outside Stellar Drilling Fluid LLC, then made their way into the facility.

They say the suspect, or suspects, then opened the valve on several storage containers containing drilling fluid, allowing the fluids to spill onto the ground.

Prompting Stellar Drilling Fluid to offer a reward for any information that leads to the individuals who broke into their facility.

Tips can be given to the Caddo County Sheriff’s Office online by clicking here, or by calling (405) 247-5700.

To read the full story, click here.

