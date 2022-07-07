7News First Alert Weather: Isolated showers next few days will provide little relief from triple digit heat

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

Good morning! Today will be our seventh day in a row and seventeenth day this year of daytime highs above 100 degrees as this looks to be our hottest day yet, with some seeing temperatures reaching 107-108°. Compared to this date back in 2011, which I think most will agree was one of the worst summers here in the Southern Plains, we already had 31 days of 100° days, so while this summer has been brutal so far, it can definitely be worse. Feels like temps will get to and even exceed 110° as heat advisories will be in effect yet again for most of Texoma this afternoon and evening. Winds will be out of the southwest at 10-15 mph.

A front situated across the Central Plains is allowing for rain showers in parts of Northern Oklahoma. As this front will push south over the next few days, we will see isolated showers and storms heading into the weekend. Today there will be a chance for rain across northern and western areas in Texoma, though coverage will be limited. For those that do see rain, there is the possibility for a couple strong storms, with strong wind gusts being the main concern.

Friday will see similar temperatures and sky conditions to today, with maybe slightly higher cloud coverage as rain chances return in the afternoon and evening. Widely scattered showers and storms as most of Texoma will see the possibility for rain, but unfortunately not everyone will see meaningful rainfall. The areas that could see the best shot at rain tomorrow will be Southwest Oklahoma and western counties in North Texas.

By Saturday the front will have moved through Texoma, allowing for one more day of isolated rain showers, with North Texas having the best chance to see some rain. Temperatures will cool down, though it won’t be by much as we will stay in the triple digits through the weekend into early next week. Pre-frontal will warm us up yet again on Monday, with a slightly-stronger cold front passing through on Tuesday. Scattered showers and storms will return by the middle of next week, along with temperatures cooling down as low as the upper 90s.

